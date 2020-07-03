1340 Hillside Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony parking walk in closets pool microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Energy efficient home with low cost utilities and radiant barrier. Prime corner lot location in Burleson ISD. Community features a neighborhood pool and close to everything in town. Fresh interior paint throughout and new carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen features an island breakfast bar, walk in 6x4 pantry and plenty of cabinet space and fridge stays with home. Master suite is split from the guest rooms and features a large walk in closet. Master bath features duel sinks, walk in shower and a large separate garden tub. Home is located next to the elementary school, kids can walk straight to school. Burleson ISD district offers choice schools with approved applications.