1317 Windy Meadows Drive

Come check out this spacious three bedroom, two bath home in Burleson conveniently located directly off of HWY 35W, with nearby access to the heart of the town and just a quick drive up the highway to downtown Fort Worth! This home is equipped with full size WD connections, kitchen pantry, two-car garage, wood burning fireplace, and a large fenced backyard area with small patio for grilling and plenty of room to run around! Agent or prospective tenant to verify exact schools and square footage. To apply, please reach out to agent directly!