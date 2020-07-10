All apartments in Burleson
Last updated April 30 2020 at 8:26 AM

1317 Windy Meadows Drive

1317 Windy Meadows Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1317 Windy Meadows Drive, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Come check out this spacious three bedroom, two bath home in Burleson conveniently located directly off of HWY 35W, with nearby access to the heart of the town and just a quick drive up the highway to downtown Fort Worth! This home is equipped with full size WD connections, kitchen pantry, two-car garage, wood burning fireplace, and a large fenced backyard area with small patio for grilling and plenty of room to run around! Agent or prospective tenant to verify exact schools and square footage. To apply, please reach out to agent directly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 Windy Meadows Drive have any available units?
1317 Windy Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 1317 Windy Meadows Drive have?
Some of 1317 Windy Meadows Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 Windy Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Windy Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Windy Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1317 Windy Meadows Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 1317 Windy Meadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1317 Windy Meadows Drive offers parking.
Does 1317 Windy Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 Windy Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Windy Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 1317 Windy Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1317 Windy Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 1317 Windy Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Windy Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 Windy Meadows Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1317 Windy Meadows Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1317 Windy Meadows Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

