1216 Sweetwater Drive.

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets bathtub

Beautiful Location. Quaint breakfast nook with bay window. Kitchen features island and walk in pantry. Separate laundry room and coat closet. Large master bath with garden tub, split vanity, and separate shower, linen and walk in closet. Outdoor features a covered porch and patio. Iron fence in rear Must see to appreciate.

Ideal for entertaining. Close to everything, shopping, dining, entertainment, schools, etc...



Security deposit equal to one months rent. Application fee is $60 per each adult. Pets on a case by case basis. Small pets only if any. We can only hold a property for approx 15 days. Upon acceptance and the lease executed we require the security deposit. Must have valid ID. No housing accepted. Priority given for a 2 year lease.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available 4/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.