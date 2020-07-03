All apartments in Burleson
Last updated April 1 2020 at 6:32 AM

1216 Sweetwater Drive

1216 Sweetwater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1216 Sweetwater Drive, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful Location. Quaint breakfast nook with bay window. Kitchen features island and walk in pantry. Separate laundry room and coat closet. Large master bath with garden tub, split vanity, and separate shower, linen and walk in closet. Outdoor features a covered porch and patio. Iron fence in rear Must see to appreciate.
Ideal for entertaining. Close to everything, shopping, dining, entertainment, schools, etc...

Security deposit equal to one months rent. Application fee is $60 per each adult. Pets on a case by case basis. Small pets only if any. We can only hold a property for approx 15 days. Upon acceptance and the lease executed we require the security deposit. Must have valid ID. No housing accepted. Priority given for a 2 year lease.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available 4/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1216 Sweetwater Drive have any available units?
1216 Sweetwater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 1216 Sweetwater Drive have?
Some of 1216 Sweetwater Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 Sweetwater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1216 Sweetwater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 Sweetwater Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1216 Sweetwater Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1216 Sweetwater Drive offer parking?
No, 1216 Sweetwater Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1216 Sweetwater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1216 Sweetwater Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 Sweetwater Drive have a pool?
No, 1216 Sweetwater Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1216 Sweetwater Drive have accessible units?
No, 1216 Sweetwater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 Sweetwater Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1216 Sweetwater Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1216 Sweetwater Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1216 Sweetwater Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

