The homes exterior offers a large front and back yard. The interior of the home has laminate flooring through most of the home, with a fireplace in the living room. Plenty of counter space in the kitchen including an island. The interior offers plenty of space in the bedrooms as well as they have carpet. The Master bathroom has a his and her sink and a separate tub and shower. Located close to plenty of schools, shopping and parks.