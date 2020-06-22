All apartments in Burleson
Find more places like 1112 Miles Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burleson, TX
/
1112 Miles Avenue
Last updated November 13 2019 at 3:30 AM

1112 Miles Avenue

1112 Miles Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burleson
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1112 Miles Avenue, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home with 3 bedroom and 2 baths! Open floor plan kitchen overlooks dining-living area. Large Living area features wood burning fireplace and tall ceilings with custom tile flooring. Master features separate shower & large walk in closet . beautiful wood look tile floors in hall and hall bath! Home features a large back yard for entertaining.
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 Miles Avenue have any available units?
1112 Miles Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 1112 Miles Avenue have?
Some of 1112 Miles Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 Miles Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1112 Miles Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 Miles Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1112 Miles Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1112 Miles Avenue offer parking?
No, 1112 Miles Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1112 Miles Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 Miles Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 Miles Avenue have a pool?
No, 1112 Miles Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1112 Miles Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1112 Miles Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 Miles Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1112 Miles Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1112 Miles Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1112 Miles Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summercrest
1320 NW Summercrest Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028
Fountains of Burleson Apartments
745 W Hidden Creek Pkwy
Burleson, TX 76028
Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028
Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr
Burleson, TX 76028

Similar Pages

Burleson 1 BedroomsBurleson 2 Bedrooms
Burleson Apartments with BalconyBurleson Apartments with Pool
Burleson Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TX
White Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary