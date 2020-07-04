All apartments in Burleson
1008 Rock Springs Drive
Last updated September 12 2019 at 11:14 AM

1008 Rock Springs Drive

1008 Rock Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1008 Rock Springs Drive, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1 Story home in Burleson ISD. Open floor plan, wood burning fireplace, wood flooring and tiled entry. Large master suite with garden tub and double sinks. Large walk in closet in master. Kitchen has breakfast bar. Fenced yard. Garage door opener.
In process of new carpet. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent with good rental and no bad in last 5 years
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

