1008 Rock Springs Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub

1 Story home in Burleson ISD. Open floor plan, wood burning fireplace, wood flooring and tiled entry. Large master suite with garden tub and double sinks. Large walk in closet in master. Kitchen has breakfast bar. Fenced yard. Garage door opener.

In process of new carpet. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent with good rental and no bad in last 5 years

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.