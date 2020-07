Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate and ready for move in! Spacious 3-2-2 in desired Burleson neighborhood, close to restaurants, shopping and highway. Split bedroom floor plan with open kitchen, living and dining areas. Breakfast bar, island, HUGE walk through pantry. Big front porch and covered back patio, ready for you and your morning coffee. Rent at $1625 will include lawn maintenance.