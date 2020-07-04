1003 Stockton Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Very nice three bedroom home in popular area of Burleson. Open living and kitchen areas with wood burning fire place. Beautiful wood plank luxury vinyl flooring. Open patio at back. *Information here is deemed reliable but not guaranteed* *No Pets*