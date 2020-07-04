1003 Stockton Drive

Very nice three bedroom home in popular area of Burleson. Open living and kitchen areas with wood burning fire place. Beautiful wood plank luxury vinyl flooring. Open patio at back. *Information here is deemed reliable but not guaranteed* *No Pets*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
