Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:52 AM

16 Apartments for rent in Bulverde, TX with move-in specials

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
89 Units Available
Summerglen
Edge & Stone
24625 Wilderness Oak, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$993
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1145 sqft
Welcome Home to Edge and Stone
1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
42 Units Available
Regency at Stone Oak
25675 Overlook Pky, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$876
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1592 sqft
Convenient location, close to schools and major highways. Luxurious units include amenities like washer/dryer hookup, garbage disposal, walk-in closets and dishwasher. Residents can take advantage of 24-hour gym, BBQ grills, pool and more.
Results within 10 miles of Bulverde
1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
19 Units Available
Stone Oak
Wiregrass at Stone Oak
20303 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1285 sqft
Stone Oak Park and Bear Cave are within walking distance. Luxury apartments have fireplaces, high ceilings with fans and designer kitchens with granite counters. Dogs are allowed and accommodated with a grooming area and park.
1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
25 Units Available
Lenox Overlook
17715 Overlook Loop, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,024
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Make Your Day Your Own.If luxury and convenience are what you seek, look no further than Lenox Overlook.
1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
42 Units Available
Lorrence Creek
Sunset Canyon
2170 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$725
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$680
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
924 sqft
An updated community in a park-like setting. On-site amenities are numerous and include two tiered pools, aerobics room, dog park, and business center. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, lots of storage, and high ceilings.
1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
60 Units Available
Stone Oak
The Vecina Apartments
20915 Wilderness Oak, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,225
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Vecina Apartment Villas, we imagine the possibilities & deliver you the experience you deserve. Situated in San Antonio, TX in the Stoneoak neighborhood, our community allows you convenience to exquisite dining, shopping and entertaining spaces.
1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
$
12 Units Available
ReNew at TPC
5707 TPC Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$955
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1108 sqft
Luxury apartment community close to the Natural Bridge Caverns. Apartments boast features such as air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy living near championship golf courses.
1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
25 Units Available
Archer Stone Canyon
21302 Encino Commons, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1448 sqft
Apartments in this community feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. There's a media room, pool, and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Community is located near Highway 281, with plenty of shopping and dining options.
1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
15 Units Available
Retreat at Chelsea Park
16303 Chelsea Pl, Selma, TX
1 Bedroom
$981
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1310 sqft
Where Relaxation and Style Collide with Comfort We invite you to visit our gorgeous community just north of San Antonio in Selma, Texas! Come discover the difference at Retreat at Chelsea Park! Our location just off IH-35 is convenient to all areas
1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
16 Units Available
Stone Oak
Anthony at Canyon Springs
24245 Wilderness Oak, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1785 sqft
Luxury apartments located on Canyon Springs Golf Club and close to nearby schools, shops and dining. Large one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments homes with attached garages.
1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
28 Units Available
Stone Oak
Overlook at Stone Oak Park
22202 Estate Hill Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$924
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1127 sqft
Overlook at Stone Oak Park Apartments is a, gated, pet-friendly apartment community located in the Stone Oak area of San Antonio, Texas. The peaceful setting in the North East Independent School District is convenient to everything.
1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
30 Units Available
Los Robles
20838 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,065
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1139 sqft
Experience luxury living in a natural setting. Enjoy the charm of the upscale Stone Oak neighborhood in a community designed just for you.
1 of 54

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
36 Units Available
The Redland
18979 Redland Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1483 sqft
The Redland in San Antonio offers quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances in a modern apartment setting. Each unit has a patio or balcony. A gorgeous pool at the center of the complex awaits you.
1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
52 Units Available
Stone Oak
Dwell at Legacy
1810 E Sonterra Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1339 sqft
Convenient to Highways 281 and 1604. Apartments feature kitchens with black appliances, bathrooms with granite counters and bedrooms with plush carpets. On-site clubhouse, park, fitness center and infinity pool. Community offers organized social activities.
1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
26 Units Available
Stone Oak
Evans Ranch
1234 Evans Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$886
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,553
1318 sqft
Proximity to U.S.-281 Access Road, the Methodist Stone Oak Hospital, and Timberwood Park. Indulge in relaxing unit features, such as bathtub and carpeting. Enjoy fitness-focused community amenities, including a basketball court and 24-hr gym.
1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
32 Units Available
Stone Oak
Agora Stone Oak
1207 Agora Palms Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,984
1534 sqft
Located near highways and Methodist Stone Oak Hospital. Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters, patio/balconies, and walk-in closets. Carport and detached garage spaces available with fee. Pool and 24-hour gym. Pets welcome.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Bulverde, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Bulverde apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Bulverde apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

