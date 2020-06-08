All apartments in Bulverde
Last updated March 21 2020 at 5:17 AM

3432 Copper Willow

3432 Copper Willow · No Longer Available
Location

3432 Copper Willow, Bulverde, TX 78163

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
bathtub
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Gorgeous brand new home ready for move in. In the desirable new community Copper Canyon, this home comes filled with amenities. Gorgeous chef's kitchen, large secondary bedrooms, and a beautiful master suite! With a walk in shower and a separate soaking tub as well as a double vanity. Large backyard with gorgeous mature trees and a covered patio. Kitchen features granite counters, a huge island, large tile backsplash and, gas cooking and a brand new refrigerator. Owner will pay Internet bill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3432 Copper Willow have any available units?
3432 Copper Willow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bulverde, TX.
What amenities does 3432 Copper Willow have?
Some of 3432 Copper Willow's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3432 Copper Willow currently offering any rent specials?
3432 Copper Willow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3432 Copper Willow pet-friendly?
No, 3432 Copper Willow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bulverde.
Does 3432 Copper Willow offer parking?
Yes, 3432 Copper Willow offers parking.
Does 3432 Copper Willow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3432 Copper Willow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3432 Copper Willow have a pool?
No, 3432 Copper Willow does not have a pool.
Does 3432 Copper Willow have accessible units?
No, 3432 Copper Willow does not have accessible units.
Does 3432 Copper Willow have units with dishwashers?
No, 3432 Copper Willow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3432 Copper Willow have units with air conditioning?
No, 3432 Copper Willow does not have units with air conditioning.

