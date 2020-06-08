3432 Copper Willow

Amenities
Gorgeous brand new home ready for move in. In the desirable new community Copper Canyon, this home comes filled with amenities. Gorgeous chef's kitchen, large secondary bedrooms, and a beautiful master suite! With a walk in shower and a separate soaking tub as well as a double vanity. Large backyard with gorgeous mature trees and a covered patio. Kitchen features granite counters, a huge island, large tile backsplash and, gas cooking and a brand new refrigerator. Owner will pay Internet bill.