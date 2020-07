Amenities

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath home that is ready now. Flowing vinyl plank floors throughout the main living quarters give this home an updated & clean look, with an open living room that leads into the spacious kitchen. This mother in law floor plan is sure to please. New carpet in all the bedrooms! Covered patio w/huge backyard for entertaining & relaxing during the summer. Come quick because this cute little gem is sure to be rented out sooner rather then later.