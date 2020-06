Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This 3 Bedroom and 2 Bath comes with refrigerator, washer & dryer & water softer.All appliances stay. Be inspired by the flowing open concept space and the modern kitchen. Some of the home upgrades include a Fireplace, new carpet, wooden floors, Granite/Marble Countertops. Spacious Backyard to enjoy with your loved ones.No Backyard Neighbors is always a plus!