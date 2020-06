Amenities

Contemporary 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Buda! Updated floors and appliances with an open living and kitchen concept. Tons of natural light throughout the house. The kitchen is has plenty of cabinet and countertop space. Master bathroom is huge, with a double vanity and separate tub and shower including a large walk-in closet. The backyard is perfect for relaxing or entertaining friends. Available now!!