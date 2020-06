Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! 814 Mitchell Unit A is located in Bryan. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has been completely remodeled. The kitchen has new cabinets and Granite counter-tops. New electric stove, Microwave and refrigerator all come with home. Fresh paint and new baseboards and trim throughout. Carpeting in Bedrooms and Vinyl floors throughout the rest of the home. There is also a large fenced yard. Lawncare, Water and Garbage are provided by owner.