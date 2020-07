Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning in unit laundry ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities business center conference room carport clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table putting green bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub package receiving pet friendly 24hr maintenance dog grooming area guest suite internet access smoke-free community yoga

Welcome to 8085 at Traditions, a luxury community located in the ATLAS community of Bryan, Texas. Enjoy the lifestyle you’ve always wanted and browse through our beautifully designed one, two, and three-bedroom apartments within minutes of Texas A&M University and Lake Walk Town Center. Our spacious apartment homes are designed to exceed expectations: from the moment you arrive, you’ll be immersed in a world of must-have amenities. In our resort-like community you will feel as if you’re on a getaway with access to our three saltwater swimming pools with beach entry, poolside cabanas and pergolas, picnic pavilion with gas grilling stations, three state-of-the-art fitness centers, and dedicated bark park spaces for your favorite furry family members. At 8085 at Traditions, we boast multiple complimentary Starbucks coffee bars, in addition to many features that will make working from home as fun as playing at home. At 8085 at Traditions, we have the luxurious, maintenance-free apartment living you seek. Call to schedule your personal tour today!