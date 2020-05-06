All apartments in Bryan
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

609 Avondale

609 Avondale Avenue · (979) 764-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

609 Avondale Avenue, Bryan, TX 77802
Upper Burton Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 609 Avondale · Avail. Jul 25

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1631 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
609 Avondale Available 07/25/20 3-Bed House w/ Garage & Spacious Yard - Great 3 bedroom/2 bath home with a study, over 1600 sqft, beautiful vinyl plank flooring in living and hall, carpet in bedrooms, black kitchen appliances, gas and electric utilities, convenient built-in computer desk in living area, great garage and nice closet space. Pets welcome with pet deposit per pet. *Housing voucher not Accepted*

To see what other properties we have coming available please visit our website at TwincityProperties.com or give our office a call at 979-764-RENT.

(RLNE2321719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Avondale have any available units?
609 Avondale has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bryan, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bryan Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 Avondale have?
Some of 609 Avondale's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Avondale currently offering any rent specials?
609 Avondale isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Avondale pet-friendly?
Yes, 609 Avondale is pet friendly.
Does 609 Avondale offer parking?
Yes, 609 Avondale does offer parking.
Does 609 Avondale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Avondale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Avondale have a pool?
No, 609 Avondale does not have a pool.
Does 609 Avondale have accessible units?
No, 609 Avondale does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Avondale have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 Avondale does not have units with dishwashers.
