Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

609 Avondale Available 07/25/20 3-Bed House w/ Garage & Spacious Yard - Great 3 bedroom/2 bath home with a study, over 1600 sqft, beautiful vinyl plank flooring in living and hall, carpet in bedrooms, black kitchen appliances, gas and electric utilities, convenient built-in computer desk in living area, great garage and nice closet space. Pets welcome with pet deposit per pet. *Housing voucher not Accepted*



To see what other properties we have coming available please visit our website at TwincityProperties.com or give our office a call at 979-764-RENT.



(RLNE2321719)