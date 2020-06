Amenities

granite counters new construction garage ceiling fan microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Adorable newly constructed 3 bed / 3 bath townhome with a downstairs study! Granite countertops throughout, spacious rooms, and lots of natural light, this property is just what you have been looking for! Close proximity to Texas A&M, Northgate district, and multiple dining options, don't miss out on this AMAZING deal. PRELEASING FOR FALL 2020!!**** Tenant occupied***