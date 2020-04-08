307 W 23rd Street

Amenities
This fantastic home is located right in the heart of Downtown Bryan. An open first floor plan with exposed beams features a gourmet kitchen with tons of natural light, gas cooking, center island with hood, walk-in pantry and stainless appliances make a joy of cooking again.
Upstairs, again, natural light is everywhere. 12 to 15 foot vaulted ceilings in the 2 bedrooms, walk-in closets, a master balcony, a fully tiled walk-in shower and separate tub showcase the fantastic home.
A grouping of 12 townhomes located right in Downtown Bryan. Built to serve the "adults" of Bryan-College Station. We do not lease to undergraduate students that cannot meet the income requirements.