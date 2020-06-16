2117 Oakwood Forest Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

The Reynolds floorplan is a wonderful two story home, featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Open concept with views of your living area, dining area, and kitchen, conveniently with a half bath nearby. Enjoy a grand family room with access to the covered patio. The second floor features a flex space area for your family to have even more room to gather. All bedrooms are upstairs, and the master features a huge walk in closet. Your laundry room is conveniently upstairs as well. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two-car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 2019



Deposits: 1500.0

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.