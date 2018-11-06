2005 Snowy Brook Trail

Amenities
Beautiful home in lovely Autumn Lake subdivision near Traditions Golf Course. Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, open concept with large living area with fireplace, two dining areas and desk area off the guest bedrooms. Lots of upgrades including 10-foot ceilings, granite counters throughout, shady backyard with mature trees, landscaping, sprinkler system, rain gutters, keyless garage door, tons of extras. Close proximity to restaurants, shopping, entertainment and A&M. Pictures were taken before current tenants moved in. Available for August move-in.