Bryan, TX
2005 Snowy Brook Trail
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:00 AM

2005 Snowy Brook Trail

2005 Snowy Brook Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2005 Snowy Brook Trail, Bryan, TX 77807

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
key fob access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
key fob access
Beautiful home in lovely Autumn Lake subdivision near Traditions Golf Course. Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, open concept with large living area with fireplace, two dining areas and desk area off the guest bedrooms. Lots of upgrades including 10-foot ceilings, granite counters throughout, shady backyard with mature trees, landscaping, sprinkler system, rain gutters, keyless garage door, tons of extras. Close proximity to restaurants, shopping, entertainment and A&M. Pictures were taken before current tenants moved in. Available for August move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 Snowy Brook Trail have any available units?
2005 Snowy Brook Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bryan, TX.
How much is rent in Bryan, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bryan Rent Report.
What amenities does 2005 Snowy Brook Trail have?
Some of 2005 Snowy Brook Trail's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2005 Snowy Brook Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2005 Snowy Brook Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 Snowy Brook Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2005 Snowy Brook Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryan.
Does 2005 Snowy Brook Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2005 Snowy Brook Trail does offer parking.
Does 2005 Snowy Brook Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2005 Snowy Brook Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 Snowy Brook Trail have a pool?
No, 2005 Snowy Brook Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2005 Snowy Brook Trail have accessible units?
No, 2005 Snowy Brook Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 Snowy Brook Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2005 Snowy Brook Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
