1923 Pine Tree - B

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry

2 story duplex with 2 bedrooms and bath upstairs and large living, dining and kitchen downstairs. Close to Bryan High School as well as the super Walmart on Briarcrest. Location convenient to many amenities and is 1 block from a public transportation stop. Washer and dryer connections are located downstairs behind folding doors. The sliding glass door to outside patio opens up to a large fenced yard. Lawn Care and quarterly Pest Control are paid by owner. Property is eligible for the Housing Voucher Program / Section 8 Assistance. The property is marketed and managed by Pat M Butler Broker Inc. d/b/a Clear Vision Brokerage, Texas Real Estate Broker, License #0510007. For immediate assistance please go to http://www.cvbroker.com for more information!

The property is located between 29th and Barak near the corner of Pinetree and Kazmeier in Bryan. The 2 story stucco duplex has (2) 2 bedroom / 1 bath homes - each with a separate yard. The location is close to many amenities including large stores (Walmart and Lowes), dining and restaurants, 2 small shopping centers and near a public transit route. Lawn Care and quarterly Pest Control are paid by owner. Property is eligible for the Housing Voucher Program / Section 8 Assistance.