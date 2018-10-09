All apartments in Bryan
1923 Pine Tree - B
Last updated April 21 2020 at 6:58 PM

1923 Pine Tree - B

1923 Pinetree Drive · (979) 730-3399
Location

1923 Pinetree Drive, Bryan, TX 77802

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1032 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
2 story duplex with 2 bedrooms and bath upstairs and large living, dining and kitchen downstairs. Close to Bryan High School as well as the super Walmart on Briarcrest. Location convenient to many amenities and is 1 block from a public transportation stop. Washer and dryer connections are located downstairs behind folding doors. The sliding glass door to outside patio opens up to a large fenced yard. Lawn Care and quarterly Pest Control are paid by owner. Property is eligible for the Housing Voucher Program / Section 8 Assistance. The property is marketed and managed by Pat M Butler Broker Inc. d/b/a Clear Vision Brokerage, Texas Real Estate Broker, License #0510007. For immediate assistance please go to http://www.cvbroker.com for more information!
The property is located between 29th and Barak near the corner of Pinetree and Kazmeier in Bryan. The 2 story stucco duplex has (2) 2 bedroom / 1 bath homes - each with a separate yard. The location is close to many amenities including large stores (Walmart and Lowes), dining and restaurants, 2 small shopping centers and near a public transit route. Lawn Care and quarterly Pest Control are paid by owner. Property is eligible for the Housing Voucher Program / Section 8 Assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1923 Pine Tree - B have any available units?
1923 Pine Tree - B has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bryan, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bryan Rent Report.
What amenities does 1923 Pine Tree - B have?
Some of 1923 Pine Tree - B's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1923 Pine Tree - B currently offering any rent specials?
1923 Pine Tree - B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1923 Pine Tree - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1923 Pine Tree - B is pet friendly.
Does 1923 Pine Tree - B offer parking?
No, 1923 Pine Tree - B does not offer parking.
Does 1923 Pine Tree - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1923 Pine Tree - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1923 Pine Tree - B have a pool?
No, 1923 Pine Tree - B does not have a pool.
Does 1923 Pine Tree - B have accessible units?
No, 1923 Pine Tree - B does not have accessible units.
Does 1923 Pine Tree - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1923 Pine Tree - B has units with dishwashers.
