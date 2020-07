Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Really cute home in great location just several blocks from Blinn College. Updates include - beautiful original hardwood floors restored throughout, new countertops throughout, new kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities, faucets & light fixtures, new bath areas, recess lighting, mini-blinds, new flooring in the kitchen, newer fridge & stove with new vent top, and dishwasher. The home can also be rented with utilities included for $1550 or by the room.