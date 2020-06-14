Apartment List
130 Apartments for rent in Brushy Creek, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Brushy Creek renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and swe...

1 of 22

Village of Brushy Creek
1 Unit Available
16919 Whitebrush Loop
16919 Whitebrush Loop, Brushy Creek, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1380 sqft
Great home in Brushy Creek! - Lovely 4 bedroom home in the Little Village subdivision of Brushy Creek and is nearby a park! Tile floors in the living and laminate wood floors in the kitchen.

1 of 16

Stone Canyon
1 Unit Available
7201 Two Jacks Trl
7201 Two Jacks Trail, Brushy Creek, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2407 sqft
7201 Two Jacks - Property Id: 294380 Well maintained, move in ready home, on a corner lot, in the Stone Canyon subdivision in Round Rock, TX. It has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, a second living room, or office, and formal dining room.

1 of 37

Oak Brook
1 Unit Available
9509 Graceland Trail
9509 Graceland Trail, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2960 sqft
9509 Graceland Trail Available 07/01/20 Beautiful, FURNISHED home for lease on desirable, large corner lot! - Well-maintained, one story 3/2, with a bright open floorpan.

1 of 21

Oak Brook
1 Unit Available
9204 Cessna Ln
9204 Cessna Lane, Brushy Creek, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,995
4230 sqft
Home for Lease - FM 620, right on Oconnor Dr / Avery Ranch Blvd, R on Morgan Hill Trail, L on Cessna House on Right Great home with access to the community pool,tennis&Sport court(LIKE PRIVATE) from the back yard gate.

1 of 15

Stone Canyon
1 Unit Available
7413 Magic Mountain
7413 West Magic Mountain Lane, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2083 sqft
House for lease in Round Rock. - One Story Backing to a Greenbelt.

1 of 21

Woods of Brushy Creek
1 Unit Available
7804 Monona AVE
7804 Monona Avenue, Brushy Creek, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3046 sqft
Large 4 bedroom home, 3,000+ sqft, oversized .23 acre lot. Formal living and dining at entry - large open family, kitchen, and breakfast nook design towards back.
Results within 1 mile of Brushy Creek
Verified

1 of 9

$
29 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Silverado Reserve
3000 Colonial Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,043
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1338 sqft
These oversized, one- to three-bedroom apartment homes in Cedar Park feature wood-like flooring, in-unit laundry, a gym, and a sparkling pool. Minutes from I-35 and many major employers.
Verified

1 of 21

44 Units Available
Sycamore Springs
9801 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$916
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,511
1362 sqft
Contemporary homes with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Plenty of community offerings, including a basketball court and grilling station. Shop at Lakeline Mall or tour Austin Aquarium (both are nearby).
Verified

1 of 37

$
22 Units Available
95Twenty Apartments
9520 Spectrum Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,017
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1315 sqft
Close to Highways 45 and 183. Round Rock address. Close to Brushy Creek Lake Park. 3-4 residential events monthly (fall festival, bazaars, Thanksgiving dinner, etc.), beach-entry pool, fitness center, group exercise, night patrol, outdoor grilling, pet park, loggia, valet trash.
Verified

1 of 12

$
39 Units Available
The Ranch Apartments
9400 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1395 sqft
Located in the Round Rock School District, close to Highways 45 and 183 as well as running and biking paths. Surround sound movie theater, outdoor sand volleyball court, resort-style swimming pool with hot tub, oversized tubs, and built-in home offices.
Verified

1 of 30

One Sam Bass
5 Units Available
Brushy Creek Village Apts.
1101 Sam Bass Cir, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
875 sqft
Park-like living convenient to I-35 and all of greater Austin. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with faux hardwood floors and electric appliances. Close to the Round Rock Premium Outlet stores.
Verified

1 of 20

49 Units Available
Camden Amber Oaks
9001 Amberglen Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1356 sqft
Upscale living with gourmet kitchens featuring granite-style countertops and stainless steel appliances. Custom fitness center and gaming lounge on site. Patio and balconies available. Pet friendly with 24-hour maintenance. Minutes from Highway 183 and I-35.

1 of 15

1 Unit Available
301 Highland Horizon
301 Highland Horizon, Williamson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1778 sqft
Available 07/01/20 301 Highland - Property Id: 294512 Many new updates and more coming in the next few days! Features Covered patio, private backyard, sprinkler system, Slate/Tile floors, granite, stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, wood

1 of 33

1 Unit Available
108 Buoy Ln
108 Buoy Lane, Williamson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2233 sqft
108 Buoy Ln Available 07/07/20 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom with a Study - This Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathrooms with a Study is worth checking out! 10' ceilings with high-quality laminate wood floors and tile throughout.

1 of 37

The Oaklands
1 Unit Available
903 Oaklands Drive
903 Oaklands Drive, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2119 sqft
Huge Updated home with great new look. - Great updated home located in North Round Rock that is close to shopping and other great restaurants. Home also has new garage door, refrigerator and A/C System.

1 of 26

Creek Bend
1 Unit Available
1726 Zimmerman LN
1726 Zimmerman Lane, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1448 sqft
Freshly Updated thru-out with granite counters, over-sized hard tile in all living and wet area includingkitchen. Interior painting completed last week. Both bathrooms have been recently renovated / remodeled.
Results within 5 miles of Brushy Creek
Verified

1 of 4

Laurel Oaks
1 Unit Available
Ranchstone Gardens
11600 Argonne Forest Trl, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two Bedroom/ Two Bath Townhome with Attached Garage - Beautiful two bedroom home at Ranchstone Garden Homes and includes all of the upgrades including wood flooring, brushed nickel fixtures, wood burning fireplace, black appliances, and 2 inch faux
Verified

1 of 21

15 Units Available
Leander Junction
14801 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Coming soon to Leander, Texas is your new Hill Country paradise featuring modern apartment homes and luxurious amenities.
Verified

1 of 17

20 Units Available
The Sarah by Arium
16760 W Ronald Reagan Blvd, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1286 sqft
We are a 100% private entry community with direct access to every unit. Maintain your safety and social distancing with no shared elevators, breezeways or corridors to worry about. Direct access garages available.
Verified

1 of 22

$
59 Units Available
The Hendrix
9811 Copper Creek Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$737
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$827
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1350 sqft
Apartments feature electric ranges, ceiling fans, and extra storage. Located in the Round Rock School District with convenient access to the 183 freeway, 183A, and 45. Laundry facilities, two playgrounds, basketball court, and business center.
Verified

1 of 12

$
13 Units Available
Anatole at Westinghouse
600 Westinghouse Rd, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable homes with fully equipped kitchens and granite countertops. Community includes a business center and fitness studio. Right by I-35 for quick transportation around Waco. Explore Inner Space Cavern during free time.
Verified

1 of 6

28 Units Available
Ridgecrest
3101 Wells Branch Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1010 sqft
Live in modern luxury when you make Ridgecrest Apartment Homes your home. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Austin, TX offer elegant features and inspiring amenities.
Verified

1 of 36

Lamplight Village
47 Units Available
Lenox Ridge
3001 Scofield Ridge Parkway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,275
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 20

32 Units Available
33 Hundred
3300 Wells Branch Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1436 sqft
Luxury apartments located in the heart of downtown with a 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and comfy community center. Spacious apartments with soaring ceilings, wood-style floors and gourmet kitchens.
City Guide for Brushy Creek, TX

"I got a guitar; you got a smile / We can go to Brushy Creek for a while / And have us a good time. / There ain't nothing like the sound / Of the hill country singing in the background." -- From "Brushy Creek" by Josh Abbott Band

Brushy Creek rests, appropriately, on the shores of the Brushy Creek in Williamson County, Texas, just north of Austin. Filling out the space of approximately eight square and hilly miles, Brushy Creek is a small suburban community offering a typical Texan climate (read: can get hot!) with averages in the 90's in the summer and essentially no snow in the winter (to all the ski bums thinking of moving here: you will have to travel to hit the slopes! You've been warned). Brushy Creek is that comfortable small-town gem that allows you to enjoy the quiet of the country only a short distance from live music and crowds in Austin. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Brushy Creek, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Brushy Creek renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

