Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:41 PM

8213 Menlo Park PL

8213 Menlo Park Place · (512) 296-3002
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8213 Menlo Park Place, Brushy Creek, TX 78681
Cat Hollow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2481 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come and see this beautiful 2-story home in the established Cat Hollow Community. Recent interior paint, carpet, laminate flooring, refrigerator, microwave, stovetop, and dishwasher in kitchen. Kitchen opens to family room downstairs, huge second living upstairs. Located on a quiet street in popular neighborhood with lots of amenities. Exceptional Round Rock Schools, close to grocery, shopping, & employment, and easy access to toll road. Great for entertaining or just your own piece of serenity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8213 Menlo Park PL have any available units?
8213 Menlo Park PL has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8213 Menlo Park PL have?
Some of 8213 Menlo Park PL's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8213 Menlo Park PL currently offering any rent specials?
8213 Menlo Park PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8213 Menlo Park PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 8213 Menlo Park PL is pet friendly.
Does 8213 Menlo Park PL offer parking?
No, 8213 Menlo Park PL does not offer parking.
Does 8213 Menlo Park PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8213 Menlo Park PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8213 Menlo Park PL have a pool?
No, 8213 Menlo Park PL does not have a pool.
Does 8213 Menlo Park PL have accessible units?
No, 8213 Menlo Park PL does not have accessible units.
Does 8213 Menlo Park PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8213 Menlo Park PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 8213 Menlo Park PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 8213 Menlo Park PL does not have units with air conditioning.
