8213 Menlo Park PL

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come and see this beautiful 2-story home in the established Cat Hollow Community. Recent interior paint, carpet, laminate flooring, refrigerator, microwave, stovetop, and dishwasher in kitchen. Kitchen opens to family room downstairs, huge second living upstairs. Located on a quiet street in popular neighborhood with lots of amenities. Exceptional Round Rock Schools, close to grocery, shopping, & employment, and easy access to toll road. Great for entertaining or just your own piece of serenity.