Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

8118 Campeche Bay Place

8118 Campeche Bay Place · No Longer Available
Location

8118 Campeche Bay Place, Brushy Creek, TX 78681
Cat Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
ice maker
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute house in Cat Hollow - Cute home in Cat Hollow. Hard wood & ceramic tile in house. NO carpet. Nice office/study at front door. Formal dining area. Open kitchen/dining area with all appliance. Fridge has non functioning ice maker. Nice central isle. Family room with fireplace. Master suite with full bath. Garden tub,sep shower & walk-in closet. Nice backyard with covered deck,storage unit and full yard irrigation system. Just a great location near HEB and close to IH 35 and MOPAC @ Parmer.

(RLNE5685686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8118 Campeche Bay Place have any available units?
8118 Campeche Bay Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brushy Creek, TX.
What amenities does 8118 Campeche Bay Place have?
Some of 8118 Campeche Bay Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8118 Campeche Bay Place currently offering any rent specials?
8118 Campeche Bay Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8118 Campeche Bay Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8118 Campeche Bay Place is pet friendly.
Does 8118 Campeche Bay Place offer parking?
No, 8118 Campeche Bay Place does not offer parking.
Does 8118 Campeche Bay Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8118 Campeche Bay Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8118 Campeche Bay Place have a pool?
No, 8118 Campeche Bay Place does not have a pool.
Does 8118 Campeche Bay Place have accessible units?
No, 8118 Campeche Bay Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8118 Campeche Bay Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8118 Campeche Bay Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8118 Campeche Bay Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 8118 Campeche Bay Place does not have units with air conditioning.

