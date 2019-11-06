All apartments in Brushy Creek
Find more places like 6050 Almelo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brushy Creek, TX
/
6050 Almelo
Last updated November 6 2019 at 3:46 AM

6050 Almelo

6050 Almelo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brushy Creek
See all
Cat Hollow
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all

Location

6050 Almelo Drive, Brushy Creek, TX 78681
Cat Hollow

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome Home.
This spacious home in Cat Hollow boast 4 generous bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 living spaces, a study/office, a half bath, 2 car garage, and a mud room with a sink. Stainless steel refrigerator and irrigation system included.

Fresh paint, new vinyl planking downstairs and new carpet throughout the home. Round Rock Schools, close to grocery, shopping and employment with easy access to the toll road.
This spacious home in Cat Hollow boast 4 generous bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 living spaces, a study/office, a half bath, 2 car garage, and a mud room with a sink. Stainless steel refrigerator and irrigation system included. Fresh Paint, new vinyl planking downstairs and new carpet throughout the home. Round Rock Schools, close to grocery, shopping and employment with easy access to toll road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6050 Almelo have any available units?
6050 Almelo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brushy Creek, TX.
What amenities does 6050 Almelo have?
Some of 6050 Almelo's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6050 Almelo currently offering any rent specials?
6050 Almelo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6050 Almelo pet-friendly?
Yes, 6050 Almelo is pet friendly.
Does 6050 Almelo offer parking?
Yes, 6050 Almelo offers parking.
Does 6050 Almelo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6050 Almelo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6050 Almelo have a pool?
No, 6050 Almelo does not have a pool.
Does 6050 Almelo have accessible units?
No, 6050 Almelo does not have accessible units.
Does 6050 Almelo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6050 Almelo has units with dishwashers.
Does 6050 Almelo have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6050 Almelo has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brushy Creek 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBrushy Creek 2 Bedroom Apartments
Brushy Creek Apartments with GaragesBrushy Creek Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brushy Creek Dog Friendly ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TX
Burnet, TXLago Vista, TXKingsland, TXBastrop, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXHornsby Bend, TXCanyon Lake, TXNolanville, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cat Hollow

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District