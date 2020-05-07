All apartments in Brushy Creek
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

6027 Almelo Dr

6027 Almelo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6027 Almelo Drive, Brushy Creek, TX 78681
Cat Hollow

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
tennis court
6027 Almelo Dr Available 05/26/20 Gorgeous Home With Large Shade Trees and Spacious Back Yard! - Don't miss this beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home in the desirable Round Rock area! Home has been well cared for! Lots of natural light with a very open feel. Features include an open floor plan with expansive living area downstairs and equally large second living area upstairs. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters and tile back-splash and upgraded cabinets. Hardwood and tile flooring in down living areas. Huge master suite upstairs w/garden tub, separate shower, large walk-in closet.

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Attached Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Cat Hollow
YEAR BUILT: 2002

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Great Round Rock Schools!
- Hard surface floors in main living areas
- Granite counters and tile back-splash
- Huge master suite with walk-in closet
- Master bath with soaking tub and walk-in shower
- Attached Garage for parking

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

(RLNE5743478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

