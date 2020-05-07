Amenities
6027 Almelo Dr Available 05/26/20 Gorgeous Home With Large Shade Trees and Spacious Back Yard! - Don't miss this beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home in the desirable Round Rock area! Home has been well cared for! Lots of natural light with a very open feel. Features include an open floor plan with expansive living area downstairs and equally large second living area upstairs. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters and tile back-splash and upgraded cabinets. Hardwood and tile flooring in down living areas. Huge master suite upstairs w/garden tub, separate shower, large walk-in closet.
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Attached Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Cat Hollow
YEAR BUILT: 2002
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Great Round Rock Schools!
- Hard surface floors in main living areas
- Granite counters and tile back-splash
- Huge master suite with walk-in closet
- Master bath with soaking tub and walk-in shower
- Attached Garage for parking
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
(RLNE5743478)