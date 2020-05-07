Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage tennis court

6027 Almelo Dr Available 05/26/20 Gorgeous Home With Large Shade Trees and Spacious Back Yard! - Don't miss this beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home in the desirable Round Rock area! Home has been well cared for! Lots of natural light with a very open feel. Features include an open floor plan with expansive living area downstairs and equally large second living area upstairs. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters and tile back-splash and upgraded cabinets. Hardwood and tile flooring in down living areas. Huge master suite upstairs w/garden tub, separate shower, large walk-in closet.



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2.5

PARKING: Attached Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Cat Hollow

YEAR BUILT: 2002



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Great Round Rock Schools!

- Hard surface floors in main living areas

- Granite counters and tile back-splash

- Huge master suite with walk-in closet

- Master bath with soaking tub and walk-in shower

- Attached Garage for parking



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



(RLNE5743478)