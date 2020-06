Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This well-maintained house in Cat Hollow is close to highway access for an easy commute and is zoned to EXCELLENT schools! The 2 story, 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath house has new laminate wood flooring, carpet and interior paint. The large backyard backs up to a greenbelt and is perfect for hosting gatherings. This house is a great find - clean, stylish, and in a convenient location!