2405 Cloud Peak LN

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 2-story home nestled in the established Stone Canyon neighborhood! Updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances. Recent paint and flooring downstairs. Formal dining room, large family room, and second living space upstairs. Oversized master bedroom with 3 large secondary bedrooms, great for entertaining or just your own piece of serenity. Award-winning Round Rock ISD schools and 1-minute walk to Fern Bluff Elementary School. Convenient access to RR620, 45Toll, and I-35.