Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:12 AM

2405 Cloud Peak LN

2405 Cloud Peak Lane · (512) 296-3002
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2405 Cloud Peak Lane, Brushy Creek, TX 78681
Stone Canyon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2493 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 2-story home nestled in the established Stone Canyon neighborhood! Updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances. Recent paint and flooring downstairs. Formal dining room, large family room, and second living space upstairs. Oversized master bedroom with 3 large secondary bedrooms, great for entertaining or just your own piece of serenity. Award-winning Round Rock ISD schools and 1-minute walk to Fern Bluff Elementary School. Convenient access to RR620, 45Toll, and I-35.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 Cloud Peak LN have any available units?
2405 Cloud Peak LN has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2405 Cloud Peak LN have?
Some of 2405 Cloud Peak LN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 Cloud Peak LN currently offering any rent specials?
2405 Cloud Peak LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 Cloud Peak LN pet-friendly?
No, 2405 Cloud Peak LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brushy Creek.
Does 2405 Cloud Peak LN offer parking?
Yes, 2405 Cloud Peak LN offers parking.
Does 2405 Cloud Peak LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2405 Cloud Peak LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 Cloud Peak LN have a pool?
No, 2405 Cloud Peak LN does not have a pool.
Does 2405 Cloud Peak LN have accessible units?
No, 2405 Cloud Peak LN does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 Cloud Peak LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 2405 Cloud Peak LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2405 Cloud Peak LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 2405 Cloud Peak LN does not have units with air conditioning.
