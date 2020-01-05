15411 Cambria CV

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities game room

Extremely well maintained home at the end of a private cul-de-sac. This is the first time this house has ever been available as a rental and it shows. The home just received fresh paint, carpet & new flooring. The floorplan features a large master down, office off the front door w/open concept living room with two story vaulted ceilings. Upstairs features a second master, with secondary bedrooms and game room upstairs. The backyard is over-sized with mature trees, covered porch and an additional patio.