10608 Lavon Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel media room

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

This magnificent property includes 5 Bedrooms/ 5 Baths! Brand new, never before lived in! Tile flooring throughout entire first floor! Gorgeous winding staircase! Kitchen includes; granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, tile back-splash, wine storage, double oven, and large center island! Incredible Master bedroom with exquisite Master bathroom that includes separate garden soaking tub, individual standing glass shower, double vanity, and HUGE master closet! Bonus living/entertaining area upstairs! Bonus office space! Media Room with built-in Speakers! Private fully fenced backyard with large covered back patio! This magnificent home will not last long!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 5

BATHROOMS: 5

PARKING: Garage/Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Avery Ranch

YEAR BUILT: 2019



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Brand New Build!

- Media Room with Built-in Speakers!

- Massive Open Concept Layout!

- Electric Car Charger!

- One of the most desirable neighborhoods in Austin!

- Bonus Entertaining/Living area!

- Bonus office space!

- Large Bedrooms!

- Massive Master Bedroom with Incredible Master Bath!

- Tons of natural light!

- Private fully fenced in backyard with Covered Back Patio!

- High/vaulted Ceilings!

- Three-Car Garage!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required

- No Smoking On Property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **