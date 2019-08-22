All apartments in Brushy Creek
Last updated August 22 2019 at 9:57 PM

10608 Lavon Bend

10608 Lavon Bnd · No Longer Available
Location

10608 Lavon Bnd, Brushy Creek, TX 78717

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
This magnificent property includes 5 Bedrooms/ 5 Baths! Brand new, never before lived in! Tile flooring throughout entire first floor! Gorgeous winding staircase! Kitchen includes; granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, tile back-splash, wine storage, double oven, and large center island! Incredible Master bedroom with exquisite Master bathroom that includes separate garden soaking tub, individual standing glass shower, double vanity, and HUGE master closet! Bonus living/entertaining area upstairs! Bonus office space! Media Room with built-in Speakers! Private fully fenced backyard with large covered back patio! This magnificent home will not last long!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 5
BATHROOMS: 5
PARKING: Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Avery Ranch
YEAR BUILT: 2019

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Brand New Build!
- Media Room with Built-in Speakers!
- Massive Open Concept Layout!
- Electric Car Charger!
- One of the most desirable neighborhoods in Austin!
- Bonus Entertaining/Living area!
- Bonus office space!
- Large Bedrooms!
- Massive Master Bedroom with Incredible Master Bath!
- Tons of natural light!
- Private fully fenced in backyard with Covered Back Patio!
- High/vaulted Ceilings!
- Three-Car Garage!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required
- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10608 Lavon Bend have any available units?
10608 Lavon Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brushy Creek, TX.
What amenities does 10608 Lavon Bend have?
Some of 10608 Lavon Bend's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10608 Lavon Bend currently offering any rent specials?
10608 Lavon Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10608 Lavon Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 10608 Lavon Bend is pet friendly.
Does 10608 Lavon Bend offer parking?
Yes, 10608 Lavon Bend offers parking.
Does 10608 Lavon Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10608 Lavon Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10608 Lavon Bend have a pool?
No, 10608 Lavon Bend does not have a pool.
Does 10608 Lavon Bend have accessible units?
No, 10608 Lavon Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 10608 Lavon Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 10608 Lavon Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10608 Lavon Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 10608 Lavon Bend does not have units with air conditioning.
