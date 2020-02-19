All apartments in Briarcliff
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

22053 West Summit

22053 West Summit Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22053 West Summit Drive, Briarcliff, TX 78669

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
internet access
Historical charm with modern conveniences describe this treehouse hideaway. Hardwood floors throughout, front and back usable decks, of which one overlooks a private courtyard. Dramatic ceilings, lighting and windows everywhere create an airy feeling. High end furnishings with a dramatic fireplace create a wonderful home away from home. Smart TV, Wi-Fi with Roku are included. Bedroom has a new queen size bed with designer bedding and lots of storage. Sofa sleeps four. Full-size washer/dryer are included. The kitchen is compact but highly functional. Private secure parking on the premises and street parking is also available. Cleaning of the unit is included each month.

Neighborhood
This is a high end, desirable residential neighborhood whose location makes it perfect to enjoy walking to local restaurants and a short Uber ride to Downtown, River Walk, The Pearl, The Quarry, or to the airport. Enjoy easy access to the three major freeways, (I-35, US 281, I-10) so Fiesta Texas, Sea World and the Shops at La Cantera are easily accessible. Trinity and Incarnate Word Universities are nearby.

House Rules
PLEASE NO SMOKING, NO PETS, NO LOUD MUSIC AND NO PARTIES (we have neighbors who are professional and like the quiet). The owner lives on the property.
THE OWNER IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY ACCIDENTS OR INJURIES THAT OCCUR ON THE PREMESIS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22053 West Summit have any available units?
22053 West Summit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Briarcliff, TX.
What amenities does 22053 West Summit have?
Some of 22053 West Summit's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22053 West Summit currently offering any rent specials?
22053 West Summit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22053 West Summit pet-friendly?
No, 22053 West Summit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Briarcliff.
Does 22053 West Summit offer parking?
Yes, 22053 West Summit offers parking.
Does 22053 West Summit have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22053 West Summit offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22053 West Summit have a pool?
No, 22053 West Summit does not have a pool.
Does 22053 West Summit have accessible units?
No, 22053 West Summit does not have accessible units.
Does 22053 West Summit have units with dishwashers?
No, 22053 West Summit does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22053 West Summit have units with air conditioning?
No, 22053 West Summit does not have units with air conditioning.
