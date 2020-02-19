22053 West Summit

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking internet access

Historical charm with modern conveniences describe this treehouse hideaway. Hardwood floors throughout, front and back usable decks, of which one overlooks a private courtyard. Dramatic ceilings, lighting and windows everywhere create an airy feeling. High end furnishings with a dramatic fireplace create a wonderful home away from home. Smart TV, Wi-Fi with Roku are included. Bedroom has a new queen size bed with designer bedding and lots of storage. Sofa sleeps four. Full-size washer/dryer are included. The kitchen is compact but highly functional. Private secure parking on the premises and street parking is also available. Cleaning of the unit is included each month.



Neighborhood

This is a high end, desirable residential neighborhood whose location makes it perfect to enjoy walking to local restaurants and a short Uber ride to Downtown, River Walk, The Pearl, The Quarry, or to the airport. Enjoy easy access to the three major freeways, (I-35, US 281, I-10) so Fiesta Texas, Sea World and the Shops at La Cantera are easily accessible. Trinity and Incarnate Word Universities are nearby.



House Rules

PLEASE NO SMOKING, NO PETS, NO LOUD MUSIC AND NO PARTIES (we have neighbors who are professional and like the quiet). The owner lives on the property.

THE OWNER IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY ACCIDENTS OR INJURIES THAT OCCUR ON THE PREMESIS