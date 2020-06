Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Like new 919 Custom Homes built home on a quiet 1.86 acre culdesac lot at end of development. Boerne ISD! Formal dining, study, his & hers walk in closets in spacious master, 2 secondary BR down, oversized garage & utility. Game room with 270 degree views and 4th BR up. Open floor plan with chef's kitchen and loads of storage. Outdoor living w/ fireplace, kitchen & fenced yard.