Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charm, Warmth, Traditional Elegance! Enjoy your private inground pool with soothing waterfalls, lots of patio space & an outdoor kitchen too. Custom built home features; wood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliance, double ovens, high ceilings, walls of windows and more. The study can function as a 4th bdrm if needed. The garage is converted to a media rm & SF does not reflect in the TAX SF apox 2450 SF. Any pet must be approved by owner.