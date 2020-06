Amenities

800 sqft Quaint and Charming Cottageon the creek! 3 bed 1 bath home , wood floors , updated kitchen with Stackable washer and dryer, stainless steel refrigerator , range and microwave all new as of Feb 2020, new windows as of Feb 2020 , this home has been updated throughout. Huge deck off the kitchen to enjoy the beautiful backyard with the creek ! Walk to downtown shopping, restaurants and bars., No Smoking Small dog negociable