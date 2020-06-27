All apartments in Boerne
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:04 AM

222 ASPEN DR

222 Aspen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

222 Aspen Drive, Boerne, TX 78006

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
FOR LEASE... Gorgeous Hill Country home. Boerne Schools. 5 Bed, 3.5 Bath with huge Game room & Media Room. Huge Master downstairs with a Full Bay Window. Wonderful open kitchen with granite countertops and SS appliances, island and breakfast bar and family room. 3 side masonry, extended covered patio and pool sized backyard. Upgraded flooring throughout the home. . At the moment students can chose to go to Boerne or Champion ;North or South please call to verify with the school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 ASPEN DR have any available units?
222 ASPEN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boerne, TX.
What amenities does 222 ASPEN DR have?
Some of 222 ASPEN DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 ASPEN DR currently offering any rent specials?
222 ASPEN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 ASPEN DR pet-friendly?
No, 222 ASPEN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boerne.
Does 222 ASPEN DR offer parking?
Yes, 222 ASPEN DR offers parking.
Does 222 ASPEN DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 ASPEN DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 ASPEN DR have a pool?
Yes, 222 ASPEN DR has a pool.
Does 222 ASPEN DR have accessible units?
No, 222 ASPEN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 222 ASPEN DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 ASPEN DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 ASPEN DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 ASPEN DR does not have units with air conditioning.
