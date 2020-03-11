218 EBNER ST

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated carpet

Just updated & conveniently located home. Open floor plan with high ceilings. Island kitchen boasts custom cabinets, granite counters & SS appliances. Master bath has been updated with double vanity and huge walk-in shower. Laminate wood flooring throughout and no carpet. No steps. A short walk to river park, Boerne walking trail, shopping & dining. Great schools. House is well insulated with foam insulation in outside walls and attic so utility bills are low. Rent includes Yard Maintenance & Quarterly Pest Service.