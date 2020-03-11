All apartments in Boerne
Last updated June 17 2020

218 EBNER ST

218 Ebner Street · No Longer Available
Location

218 Ebner Street, Boerne, TX 78006

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Just updated & conveniently located home. Open floor plan with high ceilings. Island kitchen boasts custom cabinets, granite counters & SS appliances. Master bath has been updated with double vanity and huge walk-in shower. Laminate wood flooring throughout and no carpet. No steps. A short walk to river park, Boerne walking trail, shopping & dining. Great schools. House is well insulated with foam insulation in outside walls and attic so utility bills are low. Rent includes Yard Maintenance & Quarterly Pest Service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 EBNER ST have any available units?
218 EBNER ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boerne, TX.
What amenities does 218 EBNER ST have?
Some of 218 EBNER ST's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 EBNER ST currently offering any rent specials?
218 EBNER ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 EBNER ST pet-friendly?
No, 218 EBNER ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boerne.
Does 218 EBNER ST offer parking?
No, 218 EBNER ST does not offer parking.
Does 218 EBNER ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 EBNER ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 EBNER ST have a pool?
No, 218 EBNER ST does not have a pool.
Does 218 EBNER ST have accessible units?
No, 218 EBNER ST does not have accessible units.
Does 218 EBNER ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 EBNER ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 218 EBNER ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 EBNER ST does not have units with air conditioning.
