217 Horse Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access media room

This custom built home is a surprise from the minute you open the front door. Design features include beautiful stone floors throughout the gorgeous open concept living spaces with 10 foot ceilings and walls of windows everywhere. From the living/dining area with a breathtaking floor to ceiling stone fireplace to the ultra-glamorous kitchen, you never find a home like this. The kitchen offers a massive island with a travertine farm sink, custom lighting, and all stainless appliances. And the secluded front office with pretty wood floors is the ideal space to work remotely from home. Upstairs is a 20 x 17 master suite, plus two additional bedrooms and a media room or fourth bedroom, you choose. The laundry upstairs even includes the washer & dryer for your use. Hurry home, it won't last long!

AVAILABLE NOW! Custom designed home offers elegant stone flooring, 10 foot ceilings and an open concept lifestyle. With 3386 square feet, plan has 3/4 bedrooms (or a media room), large living/dining area & front office space. Apply at http://HPMapp.com. Separate applications for all persons over 18. Pay App fee online; security deposits due at time of application approval.