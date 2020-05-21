All apartments in Boerne
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:03 AM

217 Horse Hill

217 Horse Hill · (210) 756-3081
Location

217 Horse Hill, Boerne, TX 78006

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3386 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
media room
This custom built home is a surprise from the minute you open the front door. Design features include beautiful stone floors throughout the gorgeous open concept living spaces with 10 foot ceilings and walls of windows everywhere. From the living/dining area with a breathtaking floor to ceiling stone fireplace to the ultra-glamorous kitchen, you never find a home like this. The kitchen offers a massive island with a travertine farm sink, custom lighting, and all stainless appliances. And the secluded front office with pretty wood floors is the ideal space to work remotely from home. Upstairs is a 20 x 17 master suite, plus two additional bedrooms and a media room or fourth bedroom, you choose. The laundry upstairs even includes the washer & dryer for your use. Hurry home, it won't last long!
AVAILABLE NOW! Custom designed home offers elegant stone flooring, 10 foot ceilings and an open concept lifestyle. With 3386 square feet, plan has 3/4 bedrooms (or a media room), large living/dining area & front office space. Apply at http://HPMapp.com. Separate applications for all persons over 18. Pay App fee online; security deposits due at time of application approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Horse Hill have any available units?
217 Horse Hill has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 217 Horse Hill have?
Some of 217 Horse Hill's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Horse Hill currently offering any rent specials?
217 Horse Hill isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Horse Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, 217 Horse Hill is pet friendly.
Does 217 Horse Hill offer parking?
Yes, 217 Horse Hill does offer parking.
Does 217 Horse Hill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 217 Horse Hill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Horse Hill have a pool?
No, 217 Horse Hill does not have a pool.
Does 217 Horse Hill have accessible units?
No, 217 Horse Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Horse Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 Horse Hill has units with dishwashers.
Does 217 Horse Hill have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 217 Horse Hill has units with air conditioning.
