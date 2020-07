Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage game room

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Darling home ready for summer time move in! This open concept floor plan has a large kitchen with gas cooking, granite counter tops, built in appliances and plenty of cabinetry for all your storage needs. The living/dining combo area is spacious and perfect for gatherings of all sizes. All bedrooms are upstairs with a loft/game room as well. The master suite is spacious w/ an ensuite bathroom- double sink vanity and separate tub/shower. Bed 2 & 3 are great sizes as well. Everyone loves a game room! Backyard has an extended patio for your outdoor seating areas! Start enjoying this summer before school starts!