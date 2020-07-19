152 Autumn Ridge

Amenities

Location, Location, Location! Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath comes Fully Furnished and shows like a Model. An Easy Walk to Downtown in a Quiet, Tucked-Away Neighborhood, close to Shopping, Restaurants, Schools, Churches and the Old #9 Walking Trail. This Bright and Airy Home includes an Office and Features an Open Floor Plan, Vaulted Ceilings, Wood Grained Tile, Induction Cook Top, SS appliances, Granite Counter Tops, Rock Fireplace, New Washer/Dryer and Very Private Backyard with Mature Trees, Patio and New Deck