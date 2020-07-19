All apartments in Boerne
152 Autumn Ridge
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

152 Autumn Ridge

152 Autumn Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

152 Autumn Ridge, Boerne, TX 78006

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Location, Location, Location! Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath comes Fully Furnished and shows like a Model. An Easy Walk to Downtown in a Quiet, Tucked-Away Neighborhood, close to Shopping, Restaurants, Schools, Churches and the Old #9 Walking Trail. This Bright and Airy Home includes an Office and Features an Open Floor Plan, Vaulted Ceilings, Wood Grained Tile, Induction Cook Top, SS appliances, Granite Counter Tops, Rock Fireplace, New Washer/Dryer and Very Private Backyard with Mature Trees, Patio and New Deck

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 Autumn Ridge have any available units?
152 Autumn Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boerne, TX.
What amenities does 152 Autumn Ridge have?
Some of 152 Autumn Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 Autumn Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
152 Autumn Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 Autumn Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 152 Autumn Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boerne.
Does 152 Autumn Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 152 Autumn Ridge offers parking.
Does 152 Autumn Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 152 Autumn Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 Autumn Ridge have a pool?
No, 152 Autumn Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 152 Autumn Ridge have accessible units?
No, 152 Autumn Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 152 Autumn Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 152 Autumn Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 152 Autumn Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 152 Autumn Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
