Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

VERY NICE UPDATED HOME WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, LAMINATE FLOORS DOWNSTAIRS, FRESH PAINT INTERIOR AND NEW CARPET UPSTAIRS. GARAGE CONVERSION IS GREAT! CARPETED. CLOSET. RIGHT OFF KITCHEN. WOULD MAKE GREAT OFFICE, GAMEROOM, MEDIA ROOM...YOU NAME IT! HOME LISTED AS 4 BEDROOMS. ALL UPSTAIRS EXCEPT FOR CONVERTED GARAGE ROOM. VERY CLEAN AND WELL MAINTAINED HOME CLOSE TO IH-10 AND DOWNTOWN BOERNE SHOPS, SCHOOLS, RESTAURANTS, ETC. OUTSIDE STORAGE.