Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great location! Well maintained all brick 1-story in a quiet neighborhood within walking distance to elementary, high school and downtown Boerne. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a large living room, master bedroom w/vaulted ceilings, brick fireplace and spacious rooms w/ceiling fans. Fresh interior paint throughout, 2 yr old kitchen appliances and carpet. Large patio, fenced backyard with plenty of privacy. Sparkling clean and move in ready now.