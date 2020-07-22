126 Hampton Bend

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful open floor plan home quick access to I10.!Open kitchen with tons of cabinets and granite counter tops. 1st floor is all tile and wood flooring. refrig-washer/dryer-stove- dishwasher --tile in wet areas---garage door opener-fireplace with remote--- all windows have 2' blinds-all bdrms have ceiling fans--first floor study---loft up---- 1800 sq ft of beautiful move in ready home---