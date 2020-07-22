All apartments in Boerne
Last updated March 21 2020 at 11:26 AM

126 Hampton Bend

126 Hampton Bend · No Longer Available
Location

126 Hampton Bend, Boerne, TX 78006

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful open floor plan home quick access to I10.!Open kitchen with tons of cabinets and granite counter tops. 1st floor is all tile and wood flooring. refrig-washer/dryer-stove- dishwasher --tile in wet areas---garage door opener-fireplace with remote--- all windows have 2' blinds-all bdrms have ceiling fans--first floor study---loft up---- 1800 sq ft of beautiful move in ready home---

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Hampton Bend have any available units?
126 Hampton Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boerne, TX.
What amenities does 126 Hampton Bend have?
Some of 126 Hampton Bend's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 Hampton Bend currently offering any rent specials?
126 Hampton Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Hampton Bend pet-friendly?
No, 126 Hampton Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boerne.
Does 126 Hampton Bend offer parking?
Yes, 126 Hampton Bend offers parking.
Does 126 Hampton Bend have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 126 Hampton Bend offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Hampton Bend have a pool?
No, 126 Hampton Bend does not have a pool.
Does 126 Hampton Bend have accessible units?
No, 126 Hampton Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Hampton Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 Hampton Bend has units with dishwashers.
Does 126 Hampton Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 Hampton Bend does not have units with air conditioning.
