Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home with close proximity to schools and to town. Three spacious bedrooms plus a study in the master. Large backyard w/ expanded stone patio for entertaining. Open living and breakfast area, formal dining, office. Grand Master bedroom with attached full bath and sitting are or study area. Lots of upgrades!