120 BRUNSWICK DR

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

"WELCOME HOME" Is what this home says to you. One of the builders most popular one story plans. Open floor plan with lots of windows. The kitchen is made for the chef in the house with stainless appliances & views of the Floral garden backyard. Flex space could be 2nd Dining or used as a second living area. Cul De sac street means no traffic. Covered patio is perfect for summer barbecues. Great location and easy Walking distance to Downtown Square. I-10 and new Fabra Elementary school.