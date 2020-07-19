All apartments in Boerne
Home
/
Boerne, TX
/
120 BRUNSWICK DR
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:16 AM

120 BRUNSWICK DR

120 Brunswick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

120 Brunswick Drive, Boerne, TX 78006

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
"WELCOME HOME" Is what this home says to you. One of the builders most popular one story plans. Open floor plan with lots of windows. The kitchen is made for the chef in the house with stainless appliances & views of the Floral garden backyard. Flex space could be 2nd Dining or used as a second living area. Cul De sac street means no traffic. Covered patio is perfect for summer barbecues. Great location and easy Walking distance to Downtown Square. I-10 and new Fabra Elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 BRUNSWICK DR have any available units?
120 BRUNSWICK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boerne, TX.
What amenities does 120 BRUNSWICK DR have?
Some of 120 BRUNSWICK DR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 BRUNSWICK DR currently offering any rent specials?
120 BRUNSWICK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 BRUNSWICK DR pet-friendly?
No, 120 BRUNSWICK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boerne.
Does 120 BRUNSWICK DR offer parking?
Yes, 120 BRUNSWICK DR offers parking.
Does 120 BRUNSWICK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 BRUNSWICK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 BRUNSWICK DR have a pool?
No, 120 BRUNSWICK DR does not have a pool.
Does 120 BRUNSWICK DR have accessible units?
No, 120 BRUNSWICK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 120 BRUNSWICK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 BRUNSWICK DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 BRUNSWICK DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 BRUNSWICK DR does not have units with air conditioning.
