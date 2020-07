Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage game room media room

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Gorgeous Hill Country home. Boerne Schools. 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath with huge Game room & Media Room. Huge Master downstairs. Wonderful open kitchen with granite countertops and all new SS appliances, island and breakfast bar and family room. 3 side masonry, covered patio, privacy fence, irrigation. At the moment students can chose to go to Boerne or Champion; please call to verify with the school district. House is also for sale 342,900k.