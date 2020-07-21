All apartments in Bexar County
9810 Fortune Ridge Dr
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:40 AM

9810 Fortune Ridge Dr

9810 Fortune Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9810 Fortune Ridge Drive, Bexar County, TX 78109

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
9810 Fortune Ridge Converse TX 78109
** Ready by July 5th ***

$1425 Monthly Rent
$1425 Security Deposit

$50 Application Fee

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
Monthly income of $4,300 or more
Must verify good rental history

No evictions
No smokers

Pets are allowed with a pet fee.

**Bad Credit is OK with good income + good rent history.

Rent plus Deposit to move-in.

Please call or text 210.274.5870

Conveniently located close to shopping, schools, employment and Randolph AFB! Has a good sized backyard for entertaining and extra large master bedroom! No carpet!

(RLNE3517955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9810 Fortune Ridge Dr have any available units?
9810 Fortune Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 9810 Fortune Ridge Dr have?
Some of 9810 Fortune Ridge Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9810 Fortune Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9810 Fortune Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9810 Fortune Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9810 Fortune Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9810 Fortune Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9810 Fortune Ridge Dr offers parking.
Does 9810 Fortune Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9810 Fortune Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9810 Fortune Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 9810 Fortune Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9810 Fortune Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 9810 Fortune Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9810 Fortune Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9810 Fortune Ridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9810 Fortune Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9810 Fortune Ridge Dr has units with air conditioning.
