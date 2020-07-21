9810 Fortune Ridge Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

9810 Fortune Ridge Converse TX 78109

** Ready by July 5th ***



$1425 Monthly Rent

$1425 Security Deposit



$50 Application Fee



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

Monthly income of $4,300 or more

Must verify good rental history



No evictions

No smokers



Pets are allowed with a pet fee.



**Bad Credit is OK with good income + good rent history.



Rent plus Deposit to move-in.



Please call or text 210.274.5870



Conveniently located close to shopping, schools, employment and Randolph AFB! Has a good sized backyard for entertaining and extra large master bedroom! No carpet!



(RLNE3517955)