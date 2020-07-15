Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

9719 Arcade Ridge San Antonio TX 78239 - This home is in great shape. New flooring, new paint, new appliances, new deck. It's ready now. Two living areas, one up, one down. Hard surface flooring including tile downstairs and vinyl planking upstairs that looks like wood. Home has a large master bedroom with walk in closet. There is a storage shed out back. This home is well maintained and looks great. Virtual tour by following this link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Z9rwYtv3PB9



(RLNE5880491)