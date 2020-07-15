All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:08 PM

9719 Arcade Ridge

9719 Arcade Ridge · (210) 880-4378
Location

9719 Arcade Ridge, Bexar County, TX 78239

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9719 Arcade Ridge · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1879 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9719 Arcade Ridge San Antonio TX 78239 - This home is in great shape. New flooring, new paint, new appliances, new deck. It's ready now. Two living areas, one up, one down. Hard surface flooring including tile downstairs and vinyl planking upstairs that looks like wood. Home has a large master bedroom with walk in closet. There is a storage shed out back. This home is well maintained and looks great. Virtual tour by following this link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Z9rwYtv3PB9

(RLNE5880491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9719 Arcade Ridge have any available units?
9719 Arcade Ridge has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9719 Arcade Ridge have?
Some of 9719 Arcade Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9719 Arcade Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
9719 Arcade Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9719 Arcade Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 9719 Arcade Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 9719 Arcade Ridge offer parking?
No, 9719 Arcade Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 9719 Arcade Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9719 Arcade Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9719 Arcade Ridge have a pool?
No, 9719 Arcade Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 9719 Arcade Ridge have accessible units?
No, 9719 Arcade Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 9719 Arcade Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 9719 Arcade Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9719 Arcade Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 9719 Arcade Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
