Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:14 AM

9567 Millers Ridge

9567 Millers Ridge · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9567 Millers Ridge, Bexar County, TX 78239

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4/2, 1647SF home w/FP, 2 car garage. Large privacy fenced back yard featuring a covered patio, an additional storage building for all those extra items. Interior of home has been completely repainted, 2" cordless blinds, new carpet & pad, ceiling fans, & lights. The kitchen has a large window & sliding doors & has a full suite of appliances. Have you wanted a single family home but not the upkeep & maintenance or added expense of buying a frig or lawn equipment. We take care of that for you. Pets welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9567 Millers Ridge have any available units?
9567 Millers Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 9567 Millers Ridge have?
Some of 9567 Millers Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9567 Millers Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
9567 Millers Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9567 Millers Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 9567 Millers Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 9567 Millers Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 9567 Millers Ridge offers parking.
Does 9567 Millers Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9567 Millers Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9567 Millers Ridge have a pool?
No, 9567 Millers Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 9567 Millers Ridge have accessible units?
No, 9567 Millers Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 9567 Millers Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 9567 Millers Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9567 Millers Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 9567 Millers Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
