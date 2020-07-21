9567 Millers Ridge

Amenities

4/2, 1647SF home w/FP, 2 car garage. Large privacy fenced back yard featuring a covered patio, an additional storage building for all those extra items. Interior of home has been completely repainted, 2" cordless blinds, new carpet & pad, ceiling fans, & lights. The kitchen has a large window & sliding doors & has a full suite of appliances. Have you wanted a single family home but not the upkeep & maintenance or added expense of buying a frig or lawn equipment. We take care of that for you. Pets welcome.