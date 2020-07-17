All apartments in Bexar County
9310 Palomino Path
Last updated May 2 2020 at 9:48 AM

9310 Palomino Path

9310 Palomino Path · (210) 438-3483
Location

9310 Palomino Path, Bexar County, TX 78254

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9310 Palomino Path · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1866 sqft

Amenities

stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
stainless steel
Property Amenities
9310 Palomino Path Available 06/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom - 2 Bath for Rent! - This is not your average home! Open layout with ceramic tile as you walk into your living and dining area combo. Dining area is right off of the circular breakfast bar. The beautiful kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, an island, plenty of natural light, recessed lighting and an eat in kitchen. Spacious master bedroom with his and her sinks, garden tub, separate shower and huge closet. Come check it out!

(RLNE5316917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9310 Palomino Path have any available units?
9310 Palomino Path has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 9310 Palomino Path currently offering any rent specials?
9310 Palomino Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9310 Palomino Path pet-friendly?
No, 9310 Palomino Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 9310 Palomino Path offer parking?
No, 9310 Palomino Path does not offer parking.
Does 9310 Palomino Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9310 Palomino Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9310 Palomino Path have a pool?
No, 9310 Palomino Path does not have a pool.
Does 9310 Palomino Path have accessible units?
No, 9310 Palomino Path does not have accessible units.
Does 9310 Palomino Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 9310 Palomino Path does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9310 Palomino Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 9310 Palomino Path does not have units with air conditioning.
